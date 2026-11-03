10M Walmart, EBay Users Included In Certified Amazon Class

By Bryan Koenig ( November 3, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- An order unsealed Monday gives a number and lays out criteria for the class of millions of consumers certified last month in a Washington federal court lawsuit accusing Amazon of creating an artificial, anticompetitive pricing floor for goods sold on other platforms and not just on its own....
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