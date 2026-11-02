Xbox Buyer's Microsoft Tariff Refund Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Rachel Riley ( November 2, 2026, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge said Monday that an Xbox buyer must arbitrate his claims that Microsoft unjustly pocketed refunds meant for consumers after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration's global tariff regime, citing an arbitration pact described by the console's packaging and included documents....
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