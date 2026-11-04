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Ga. Adopts Farming Tax Break, Mich. Limits Utility Donations

By Gautama Mehta ( November 4, 2026, 1:21 AM EST) -- Voters in seven states were set to decide closely watched environmental ballot measures, including whether California should speed up environmental reviews, if Colorado should codify a "right to natural gas," and if Michigan should tighten campaign finance restrictions on the utility industry....

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