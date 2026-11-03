Tribe Says Pipeline Harm Statement Shouldn't Be Dismissed
By Joyce Hanson ( November 3, 2026, 11:01 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe has asked a D.C. federal judge not to strike its natural resources director's statement about potential harm the Army Corps of Engineers will cause by allowing Enbridge Energy to reroute 41 miles of a pipeline around the tribe's lands....
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