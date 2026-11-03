Online Casino Cos. Look To Duck Mass Arbitration Claims

By Caroline Simson ( November 3, 2026, 4:06 PM EST) -- A trio of offshore entities linked to the WOW Vegas online "social gaming" site sued the American Arbitration Association on Monday, seeking an injunction barring them from being targeted in an ongoing illegal gambling mass arbitration because they never signed an underlying arbitration agreement....
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