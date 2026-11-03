3M Inks $7.35B Deal To Settle Most PFAS Foam Claims
By Lauren Berg ( November 3, 2026, 9:29 PM EST) -- 3M Co. announced Tuesday that it will pay up to $7.35 billion over nine years to resolve nearly all personal injury claims related to PFAS "forever chemicals" in firefighting foam....
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