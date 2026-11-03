Dems Interrogate McDonald's CEO On AI-Driven Pricing

By Hailey Konnath ( November 3, 2026, 10:41 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Becca Balint and other Democrats sent a letter to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, pressing him on the company's use of artificial intelligence-driven pricing recommendations and how it assesses potential harm to consumers and competition....
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