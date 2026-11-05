23 States Look To Defend Pipeline From Tribe's Shutdown Bid
By Taylor Bowie ( November 5, 2026, 7:44 PM EST) -- Attorneys general for 23 states are telling a D.C. federal judge that federal agencies won't adequately represent their economic interests in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's suit seeking to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline....
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