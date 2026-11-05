Meta, TikTok, Google Say Calif. Teen Feed Ban Is Censorship

By Emily Field ( November 5, 2026, 9:31 PM EST) -- Meta, TikTok and Google have sued California to block a new law that bans social media platforms from allowing children under 16 certain features like personalized feeds, saying in separate complaints that the law violates the First Amendment and is barred by Section 230....
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