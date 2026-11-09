Meta, TikTok Cases Show How AGs May Redefine Governance

By Joseph Kanefield, Michael Kron and Cole Craghan ( November 9, 2026, 3:24 PM EST) -- On Aug. 26, state attorneys general resolved a landmark case against Meta Platforms Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — In re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation — and the headline was an eye-catching dollar figure: $17.1 billion.[1]...
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