Cities, Counties Fight Revival Of FEMA Election Conditions

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 6, 2026, 9:05 PM EST) -- Cities and counties in Ohio, Tennessee and Texas, along with two dozen state allies, urged the D.C. Circuit to reject the Trump administration's push to revive a vacated Federal Emergency Management Agency rule that conditioned counterterrorism grant funding on election policy changes....
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