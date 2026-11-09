Meta Looks To Toss Facial Data AI Training Claims
By Celeste Bott ( November 9, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has urged an Illinois federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of illegally harvesting Facebook and Instagram users' facial data to train artificial intelligence models, arguing that the plaintiffs cannot show their specific photos were used and that the company is exempt from Illinois' biometric privacy law because of its financial services subsidiary....
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