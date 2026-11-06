Boeing Can't Appeal Punitive Damages Door Plug Ruling

By Ben Adlin ( November 6, 2026, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge Thursday rejected Boeing's effort to quickly appeal a ruling that denied its bid to block punitive damages in passengers' lawsuit over the 2024 blowout of an aircraft door panel, siding with plaintiffs attempting to show the incident had ties to the aerospace giant's former Chicago headquarters....
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