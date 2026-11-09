Coca-Cola Secretly Let Tech Giants Track Data, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 9, 2026, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Coca-Cola Co. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging it violated the privacy of visitors to its websites by allowing tech giants like Meta, Google, TikTok, and Microsoft to track and collect the users' data even if they'd opted out of nonessential cookies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.