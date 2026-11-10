AI Giant Anthropic Launches Plans For Estimated $61B IPO

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( November 10, 2026, 11:50 AM EST) -- Claude developer Anthropic PBC on Tuesday set a price range for its long-anticipated blockbuster initial public offering, telling U.S. regulators that it plans to raise around $61 billion in what could be the second-largest IPO ever....
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