Woman Accused Of Helping Steal Retirement Fund Cops Plea

By David Aaro ( November 10, 2026, 7:17 PM EST) -- A former contract worker for investment manager Vanguard Group Inc. pled guilty in Georgia federal court Tuesday to bank fraud, about 14 months after being indicted for her alleged role in stealing $450,000 from a retirement account....
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