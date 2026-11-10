CalPERS, States Urge SEC To Keep Adviser Pay-To-Play Rule

By Jessica Corso ( November 10, 2026, 8:12 PM EST) -- State officials and public pensions, including the California Public Employees' Retirement System, are urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission not to get rid of a 15-year-old rule blocking investment advisers that donate to certain political campaigns from working with municipal and state funds, arguing it protects retirees from corruption....
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