Compass Looks To Toss NYC Rental Listings Monopoly Case

By Isaac Monterose ( November 12, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- Real estate brokerage Compass Inc. has urged a New York federal court to dismiss a proposed antitrust class action that accuses the company of monopolizing the Manhattan multifamily market by acquiring almost all of its rivals, posting apartment units on private exclusive lists and relisting units on its platform....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.