Ex-NBA Player, Longtime Atty Settle Legal Malpractice Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 10, 2026, 11:31 PM EST) -- Former NBA player Chris "Birdman" Andersen and an attorney whom he claimed failed to protect his intellectual property in a documentary film deal about his life and ruined his in-laws' crepe business have settled the legal malpractice lawsuit, a joint notice filed Tuesday in Colorado state court shows....
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