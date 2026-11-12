Alphabet Board Accused Of Ignoring 'Blazing Red' AI Flags

By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 12, 2026, 10:46 PM EST) -- Alphabet's Board is ignoring red flags that the Google parent is misleading the public and unlawfully training its artificial intelligence models on creative works, images and voiceprints resulting in a costly "tidal wave of litigation" for copyright and biometric information infringement, a derivative lawsuit filed in California federal court alleges....
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