Rent-To-Own Fintech Inks $183.5M Deal With AGs

By Brian Steele ( November 12, 2026, 1:42 PM EST) -- The rent-to-own financing company Acima has reached a $183.5 million deal with 43 states to resolve claims that it misled consumers about the terms of its rental-purchase agreements and deceptively marked up prices, the Connecticut attorney general said Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.