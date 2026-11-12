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Rent-To-Own Fintech Inks $183.5M Deal With AGs

By Brian Steele ( November 12, 2026, 1:42 PM EST) -- The rent-to-own financing company Acima has reached a $183.5 million deal with 43 states to resolve claims that it misled consumers about the terms of its rental-purchase agreements and deceptively marked up prices, the Connecticut attorney general said Thursday....

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