FirstBank Must Face Now-Certified Class Of Epstein Survivors

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 12, 2026, 10:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday formally certified a class of women who accused FirstBank Puerto Rico of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's global sex trafficking venture, finding the class representative's claims "entirely consistent" with Epstein's pattern of trafficking and abuse....
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