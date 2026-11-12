Anthropic, OpenAI Face Suit To Halt 'Insane' AI Development

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 12, 2026, 10:16 PM EST) -- Nonprofits sued Anthropic, Google, Meta Platforms, OpenAI and SpaceXSI in California state court Thursday seeking to freeze the "insane" and "dangerous" development of advanced artificial intelligence that can escape human control, arguing the companies have no realistic way to stop the "catastrophic" events their own executives predict could occur....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.