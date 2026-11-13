Gov't Tells Fed. Circ. States Can't Revive Temporary Tariff Suit

By Jack McLoone ( November 13, 2026, 3:41 PM EST) -- A group of 24 states lacks proper standing to revive its specific claims against President Donald Trump's now-expired temporary global tariff regime, the federal government has told the Federal Circuit, saying standing is reserved for actual importers of record, not those claiming downstream effects....
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