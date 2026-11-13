Johnson Controls To Pay $5M To End Pair Of FCA Suits

By David Aaro ( November 13, 2026, 6:58 PM EST) -- A trio of U.S.-based Johnson Controls International subsidiaries have reached an agreement to pay $5 million to wrap up a pair of False Claims Act lawsuits accusing them of failing to safeguard sensitive government information, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday....
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