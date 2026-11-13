Fed. Judge Lays Into DOJ Lawyers In Golf Course Case

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 13, 2026, 8:23 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge sharply admonished government lawyers Friday about the Trump administration's plans for the East Potomac Golf Course, warning that she would initiate contempt proceedings if she found evidence that documents related to the project were being destroyed....
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