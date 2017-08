Apple Says Drivers, Not Phones, Cause Texting Crashes

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California state judge Thursday to toss a proposed class action alleging it puts profits over public safety by not installing lockout devices on iPhones that prevent texting while driving, saying courts have consistently held that distracted drivers are responsible for accidents, not phone manufacturers.



Christopher Chorba of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, an attorney for Apple Inc., argued Thursday in a court hearing that Julio Ceja, who claims he was harmed and had his car damaged by a woman using her iPhone while driving,...

