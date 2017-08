Deutsche Bank, BofA Pay $65.5M To Settle In Bond-Fix Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA and Deutsche Bank AG have agreed to pay a collective $65.5 million to settle with investors over a purported scheme to rig the SSA bond market, according to settlement proposals filed Thursday.



Bank of America will pay $17 million, and Deutsche Bank will pay $48.5 million to settle claims that they participated in a conspiracy to manipulate prices of supranational, sub-sovereign and agency bonds in an action that also names affiliates of Nomura Holdings Inc., Credit Suisse AG and other North American...

