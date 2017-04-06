3 Employment Developments You May Have Missed

By Vin Gurrieri

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- August has proved to be a busy month in the labor and employment sector, with Connecticut saying that retailers can’t use the fluctuating workweek model to calculate overtime for employees who earn commissions and a lesbian California employee suing the mortgage company where she worked for discrimination after it stripped health benefits from her same-sex spouse. Here, Law360 offers a roundup of recent developments in labor and employment cases you may have missed.

Connecticut High Courts Limits Retailers’ Use of Fluctuating Workweek

A six-judge panel of...
Case Information

Case Title

Hitterman v. Universal Security Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-02616

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

790(Labor: Other)

Judge

Honorable Thomas M. Durkin

Date Filed

April 6, 2017

Case Title

Judith Dominguez et al v. Cherry Creek Mortgage Company, Incorporated et al


Case Number

2:17-cv-06085

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Virginia A. Phillips

Date Filed

August 17, 2017

