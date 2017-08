King & Spalding Snags Fox Networks Deputy GC In LA

Law360, San Francisco (August 23, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP announced Wednesday that a former deputy general counsel at 21st Century Fox had joined its Los Angeles office as a partner in its special matters and investigations practice group.



Brian R. Michael will focus on white collar criminal defense and civil fraud litigation, working on cases prosecuted by U.S. attorneys' offices and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Michael boasts experience in both the public and private sector, doing a seven-year stint as an assistant U.S. attorney — first in New York...

