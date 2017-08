Uber, GrubHub Win Sanctions Against Lichten & Liss-Riordan

Law360, San Francisco (August 24, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs' firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC was sanctioned Thursday in two separate California federal court cases alleging wage violations by gig-economy giants, with Uber winning sanctions related to the firm’s communication with potential plaintiffs, and GrubHub winning sanctions over a failure to redact nearly 300 pages worth of documents.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said she would grant Grubhub Inc.’s sanctions bid accusing the firm of violating a protective order in the proposed wage-and-overtime class action by publicly disclosing nearly 300 pages of material designated...

