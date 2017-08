NY Judge Keeps Pause On $1.2B Tata, DoCoMo Award Case

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has extended the pause of a review of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd.’s $1.17 billion stock buyback from Japanese cellphone company NTT DoCoMo Inc., which was ordered by an arbitration tribunal, after the companies said they are nearing approval of the transaction in India.



In a letter submitted to the court on Tuesday, the companies said they are just waiting for Indian tax authorities to approve the transaction, which they expect to fully carry out by the end of the year....

