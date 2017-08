Mass. Court Upholds Real Estate Atty's $2.9M Defamation Win

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday upheld a $2.9 million defamation award to a real estate attorney whom a business owner accused of shady deals, finding the businessman “recklessly” and likely knowingly issued false statements about the attorney that damaged his reputation.



The panel said local business owner Roland Van Liew’s widely disseminated claims that real estate attorney Philip Eliopoulos engaged in “back-room dealing” and conflicts of interests while advising his father about the purchase of property in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, were largely false and defamatory, ultimately...

