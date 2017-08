Drivers, German Car Cos. Want Antitrust MDL In NJ, Calif.

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- German car makers and the drivers accusing them of colluding for decades on vehicle technology filed dueling briefs Friday urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the nearly a dozen related class actions in either California or New Jersey federal court.



While some drivers claiming German luxury car makers exchanged competitive information urged the JPML to send the 11 related suits to California’s northern or central districts, Porsche, Volkswagen, BMW and other drivers, including a plaintiff in the first-filed action, urged the panel to...

