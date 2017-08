Uber Unit Can't Subpoena Keker Van Nest Over Waymo Inquiry

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday quashed a subpoena seeking evidence a Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP attorney influenced Waymo’s investigation into whether the founder of Uber’s self-driving car affiliate stole Waymo trade secrets, finding the filing came too late and sought privileged information.



The subpoena was filed soon after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled that Waymo had waived attorney work product on its forensic investigation into the electronic devices used by three former employees. Among them is Anthony Levandowski, who is accused...

