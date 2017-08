Travel Ban Settlement Talks In Brooklyn Reach Crucial Stage

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries aggrieved by President Donald Trump's January immigration ban reached a critical juncture in Brooklyn federal court settlement talks Monday, with “specific language” on the table, according to a Brooklyn magistrate judge.



The president's deeply controversial order, which was quickly shot down by a number of courts and has since been revised, affected an unknown number of visa-holders from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen when it was issued Jan. 27.



After Monday's daylong, closed-door session, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois...

