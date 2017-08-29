Retired Army Colonel Accused Of Haitian Bribe Scheme

Law360, Boston (August 29, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A retired Army colonel was charged Tuesday with allegedly trying to funnel bribes from his charity for impoverished Haitians to high-level government officials for a $84 million port development project there.



Maryland resident Joseph Baptiste, 64, was charged with conspiracy to commit violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Authorities say Baptiste solicited corrupt payoffs from people he thought were investors trying to get an inside track on Haitian infrastructure projects. In reality, they were undercover...

To view the full article, register now.