Retired Army Colonel Accused Of Haitian Bribe Scheme

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (August 29, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A retired Army colonel was charged Tuesday with allegedly trying to funnel bribes from his charity for impoverished Haitians to high-level government officials for a $84 million port development project there.

Maryland resident Joseph Baptiste, 64, was charged with conspiracy to commit violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities say Baptiste solicited corrupt payoffs from people he thought were investors trying to get an inside track on Haitian infrastructure projects. In reality, they were undercover...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular