Homeowners Seek Cert. In BofA, Countrywide Appraisal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Homebuyers accusing Bank of America Corp., Countrywide Financial Corp. and an appraisal firm of conducting "sham" appraisals to rack up loans asked a California federal judge Monday to certify their claims for class treatment, saying the action concerns companywide practices and not individual issues.



The motion for class certification comes a little over a year after named plaintiff Elizabeth Williams and others filed their lawsuit claiming that BofA unit Countrywide used LandSafe Inc. to rip off loan applications, in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt...

To view the full article, register now.