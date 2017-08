Gramercy Pays $331M For US Industrial Property Portfolio

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Gramercy Property Trust has paid $331 million to acquire a portfolio of nine industrial properties in several U.S. cities including Boston, Atlanta and Chicago, the real estate investment trust said in a statement Wednesday.



New York-headquartered Gramercy said the properties consist of class A industrial buildings, totaling 2 million square feet of space across eight U.S. markets. The properties are fully leased and have an average remaining lease term of more than 10 years, with 90 percent of rent from the portfolio coming from a single...

To view the full article, register now.