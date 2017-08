Feds Urge Justices To Spurn NY Town's Tribal Land Challenge

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear a New York town's bid to overturn a Second Circuit decision approving the government's decision to take land into trust for the Oneida Indian Nation, saying the Oneidas meet the requirements to have their land taken into trust under the Indian Land Consolidation Act.



The town of Vernon, New York, asked the high court in a June 23 petition to overturn a Second Circuit panel's November decision that backed the U.S. Department of the Interior's...

To view the full article, register now.