Leak Suspect Asks Judge To Suppress Her Statements To FBI

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A former government contractor accused of leaking classified information to a media outlet asked a Georgia federal judge Tuesday to bar from trial statements she made to law enforcement officials prior to her arrest, saying she was not properly read her rights before interrogation.



Reality Leigh Winner, who is charged with violating federal espionage laws in June by removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to an online news outlet, said in a sworn affidavit that FBI agents who served her with a...

