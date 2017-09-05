By Brendan Ballard, Wilson Barmeyer and Phillip Stano September 5, 2017, 12:02 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT) -- States are continuing to assert claims against the federal government over unredeemed federal savings bonds under their respective unclaimed property statutes. Billions of dollars are at stake, and nine states have brought lawsuits against the federal government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to redeem bonds whose owners’ last known addresses are in their states. In an opinion issued in 2015 and two opinions issued on Aug. 8, 2017, the Court of Federal Claims held that state unclaimed property statutes are not preempted by federal...
States Vs. Uncle Sam: Federal Bonds As Unclaimed Property
