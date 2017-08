Trump Travel Ban Deal Allows Reapplication To Enter US

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's administration has agreed to contact travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries who were excluded from the U.S. due to his first executive travel ban order and advise them of their right to reapply for admission under the terms of a settlement announced on Thursday.



The deal brings an end to a proposed class action filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Refugee Assistance Project and other groups in response to Trump's Jan. 27 order which prohibited nationals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia,...

