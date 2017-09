Subcontractor Covered In Goldman Construction Suit

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday found a subcontractor’s involvement in unloading a truck at a Goldman Sachs construction site where an accident resulted in $22 million in settlements was sufficient for the accident to fall under the truck owner’s insurance policy.



District Court Judge Loretta A. Preska said that Continental Casualty Co. owed coverage to the subcontractor because it provided the straps that failed and dropped a load of metal studs on truck driver Wilbert Rocco, but that five of the six other parties...

