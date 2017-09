Lawyer Faces Contempt Over Email Threat In Visa Case

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A lawyer accused of defrauding a Chinese woman into investing $500,000 with promises of an EB-5 investor visa was ordered to swear in California federal court that a threatening email she received came from a law firm employee and not the attorney himself.



The woman, Shoumin Zhang, had asserted in court last week that her former lawyer, John Hu of the firm Hu & Associates, had disobeyed a June court order to refrain from contacting her without her current attorneys present.



Zhang said Hu sent her...

To view the full article, register now.