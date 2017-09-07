Expert Analysis

2 Litigation Trends Offer Guidance On TCPA Compliance

By Fredrick Levin and Andrew Grant September 7, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT) -- $76 million, $14.8 million, $12 million and $3.7 million. These numbers represent some of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act settlement agreements negotiated in 2017. As shown by these numbers, TCPA litigation continues to be a leading litigation risk for corporate America. Recently, several courts have begun to take a hard look at TCPA compliance issues and their decisions offer useful guidance, which may help companies avoid traps for the unwary that may lead to large TCPA penalties.

Two developments in particular stand out. First, courts across...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular