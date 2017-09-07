2 Litigation Trends Offer Guidance On TCPA Compliance

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT) -- $76 million, $14.8 million, $12 million and $3.7 million. These numbers represent some of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act settlement agreements negotiated in 2017. As shown by these numbers, TCPA litigation continues to be a leading litigation risk for corporate America. Recently, several courts have begun to take a hard look at TCPA compliance issues and their decisions offer useful guidance, which may help companies avoid traps for the unwary that may lead to large TCPA penalties.



Two developments in particular stand out. First, courts across...

To view the full article, register now.