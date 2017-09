Immigration Atty Dodges SEC's Bid For EB-5 Ban

Law360, Chicago (September 5, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area attorney accused of deceiving foreign investors hoping to receive U.S. residency will not be barred from the EB-5 program after an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t prove he intentionally misled them.



U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall denied the SEC’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would have put several businesses owned by immigration attorney Taher Kameli in a receivership and banned him from dealing with EB-5 investments, saying the SEC didn’t do enough to show Kameli’s investors...

To view the full article, register now.