9th Circ. Won't Force Arbitration Over Verizon 'Supercookies'

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Verizon subscribers can keep their case against Turn Inc. in California federal court, according to a Ninth Circuit ruling Tuesday that found a district judge committed “clear error” in letting the third-party marketing firm shield itself from claims of secretly tracking users with “supercookies.”



The appeals court upended a California federal court’s decision forcing the leader of a proposed class of Verizon subscribers into arbitration, finding it was wrong to find that Turn could call on the customers’ contracts with Verizon — which include an arbitration...

