NY Sports Radio Host Charged In Fake Ticket Resale Scheme

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday accused New York sports radio host Craig Carton of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors who believed they were buying into a ticket purchase and resale venture for concerts of artists including Adele and Metallica.



The U.S. Department of Justice said Carton induced an individual investor and a hedge fund to invest in the scheme by asserting that he had access to the tickets through agreements with a sports and entertainment company and a concert...

