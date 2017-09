Wells Fargo Workers Win Class Cert. In Reimbursement Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 8, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said at a hearing Friday that he would likely grant certification to a class of Wells Fargo employees who allege they had to pay for work expenses and weren’t given their commissions on the schedule they were contractually promised, saying commonality could be proved through policies and documents.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero said he would certify a class of more than 2,100 home mortgage consultants and private mortgage bankers who worked for the company since August 2011. They allege they weren’t...

